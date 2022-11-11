Celebrating the life of Valter Nassi

SALT LAKE CITY — Community members continue to mourn the death of Valter Nassi, the iconic restaurateur who passed away in September.

Friends, family and food lovers, including Governor Spencer Cox, celebrated the life of Valter Nassi Thursday night at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in downtown Salt Lake City.

“This was a man who invited you into his home, invited you into his heart," said Enrico. "Come as you are.”

“He always called it, ‘Salt Lake City, my city,' and I think tonight is going to be a testament to that," said Jeramy Lund, Nassi's business partner and friend. “It's not about being sad. We had that a couple months ago, but tonight is about just celebrating him.”

The cathedral was a sacred place for Valter, said Enrico Nassi, Valter's son.

“His faith was so profound," he said. "My entire childhood was spent in these walls, singing, and tonight we'll also hear the choir sing for my dad.”

Enrico's father enhanced the food and the spirit of Salt Lake City through Valter’s Osteria said Enrico.

“My father had two children: me and the restaurant," he said.

The family does not plan on letting life leave Valter; his legacy will live on through the restaurant.

“The living memory of my father is carried on by our team," said Enrico. "They're a team as incredibly talented and exquisite as any fine dining establishment in the world.”

Valter’s career spanned more than 50 years and across three continents, but Utah was always home.