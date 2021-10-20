Celebration of life held for radio DJ killed in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have secured an arrest warrant for homicide for the suspected killer of a Taylorsville woman.

Taylorsville officers are searching for 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, who they believe is connected to the shooting that killed Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, also known as a local DJ called “Gaby Ramos.”

READ: Family and friends grieve loss of Utah radio DJ shot and killed

Her loved ones hosted a vigil to celebrate her life Tuesday night.

Dozens of friends, family and fans gathered together on the lawn to remember her.

“She would say ‘good morning’ to us every morning,” said neighbor Kelli Gonzalez. “So we’re definitely going to miss that.”

Some people in the crowd didn’t know her personally but grew to love her from listening to her radio show.

“It was just so wonderful to see the way she spoke to women,” said Norma Carver.

Her loved ones are still waiting for justice.

“We saw how much attention other women have had in the media. That’s a fact. Black and brown women deserve the same attention,” said her friend Ma Black. “She matters. Her life matters.”

“If you see somebody in that situation, please try to get help,” said Ramos’ brother-in-law Juan Hernandez.

Taylorsville Police said they’re not releasing any new information at this time to allow US Marshals to chase down leads.

Taylorsville Police Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea and the truck he was last seen in

Officers say Burciaga-Perea is “armed and dangerous.” He was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab with Utah license plate number U40 5MN.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should call police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and financial support for her 9-year-old daughter. To donate, click here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are free resources available. You can call the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). That line is available 24/7. Online resources can also be found at udvc.org and thehotline.org.