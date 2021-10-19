‘Justice for Gaby’: Family and friends grieve loss of Utah radio DJ shot and killed

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The family of a Taylorsville woman can’t come to terms with her death as police search for her suspected killer.

Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as “Gaby Ramos,” was a local DJ for La Mas Picosita.

Ramos and her daughter moved from Mexico to Utah over three years ago in pursuit of a better life. She started DJing a year and a half ago.

“She was the first person in the office to say good morning,” said her boss and friend Alex Calvo. “My mornings are not going to be anymore like every single morning was.”

Her coworkers said Ramos worked her last shift Saturday, just hours before she was killed.

“She was fine. She was happy, she was excited,” said her co-worker and friend Monica Acuna.

Ramos was in the living room of her Taylorsville home with her sister, Rocio Sifuentes, early Sunday morning discussing their dreams and ambitions.

“We were talking about her plans. That night,” said Sifuentes. “We were planning a lot of things together.”

That’s when Sifuentes said they heard Ramos’ ex, Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, at the door.

“Gaby opened the door, and he just pulled the gun out and shot her,” said Sifuentes.

Taylorsville Police say Burciaga-Perea is “armed and dangerous.” He was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab with Utah license plate number U40 5MN.

Taylorsville Police Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea and the truck he was last seen in

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should call police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.

“She never thought that the person who was supposed to love her would hurt her,” said Sifuentes.

Her loved ones said Ramos used her radio platform and podcast, "Sin Pelos En La Lengua. La Neta De La Ramos," to empower women. They hope her story can inspire others to get out and find help.

“Even if you love that person, even if you think he’s good, you’re never going to know what that person is capable of,” said Acuna. “We just want justice for Gaby.”

“[Women] are brave enough to get out of that kind of situation,” said Sifuentes. “Don’t try to change an evil person. That is not our responsibility.”

La Mas Picosita is hosting a vigil for Ramos Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 5222 W. Autumn Park Drive in Taylorsville. Attendees are encouraged to wear bright colors in honor of Ramos’ bright personality.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and financial support for her 9-year-old daughter. To donate, click here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are free resources available. You can call the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). That line is available 24/7. Online resources can also be found at udvc.org and thehotline.org.