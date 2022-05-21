Celebration of Life held for Utah's own 'Berlin Candy Bomber'

SPANISH FORK, Utah — People gathered Saturday in Spanish Fork to remember Col. Gail Halvorsen, also known as the "Berlin Candy Bomber."

Halvorsen earned the nickname when he began dropping candy over Berlin during the Cold War in 1948.

He passed away earlier this year at the age of 101, and a "celebration of life" was held Saturday at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport. There were flyovers, musical performances, food trucks, and activities for children.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation can do so on the foundation's website.

