Salt Lake City-native, 'Berlin Candy Bomber' passes away at age 101

Gail Seymour Halvorsen, who was born in Salt Lake City on October 10, 1920, also known as the "Berlin Candy Bomber" has passed away at the age of 101.

When supplies were short during the Berlin Airlift of WWII, he dropped candy from his plane for the children of the city of Berlin.

The U.S. embassy in Germany made the announcement of his death on Thursday morning.

"Thank you for your kindness, Colonel," the embassy tweeted.

Governor Spencer Cox tweeted the following in response to the news:

"I will miss my friend. A beautiful reminder that kindness and goodness can win, even in the most trying times."