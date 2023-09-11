Centerville police mourning loss of beloved K-9 officer

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Centerville Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer who died early Monday morning.

Police say K-9 Sophie got loose from her handler's home Sunday night. After spending the evening looking for Sophie, the K-9 was found at 7 a.m. running in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Parrish Lane.

Minutes after being spotted, Sophie was hit by a vehicle and by the time officers arrived, she had died of her injuries.

Sophie joined the department in Nov. 2019.

"She was an invaluable asset to the community and was instrumental in locating lost children, Alzheimer patients, and fleeing suspects," the department wrote.

A public viewing for Sophie will be held Monday at the police department between 10 a.m - 2:30 p.m.