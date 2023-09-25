Central Utah prison inmate found dead; Facility placed on lockdown

GUNNISON, Utah — A convicted sex offender serving time at the Central Utah Correctional Facility died Sunday.

The Utah Department of Corrections said 66-year-old Steven Davis was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning and was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, officials said an investigation is underway by the UDC's Law Enforcement Bureau and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. The prison, located in Gunnison, was on lockdown as of Sunday afternoon for the "preliminary investigation." However, pre-scheduled visits were still allowed.

Davis was serving a sentence after being convicted of first-degree felony sodomy of a child. He has been incarcerated since 1983.