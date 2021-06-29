Central Utah prison inmate's death being investigated as possible homicide

GUNNISON, Utah — Investigators are treating the death of an inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility as a possible homicide.

An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. He was medically evaluated, then declared dead shortly thereafter.

READ: Inmate sues Utah’s prison system saying it knew policy would create combat

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the man's death as a possible homicide, but no further details were given.

Authorities are working to notify the victim's family, and his name has not yet been released.

The Henry Facility, where the was found, was put on lockdown. The Department of Corrections said it will remain so until further notice.