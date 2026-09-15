Driver dead after crashing into American Preparatory Academy in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was killed following a fiery crash into a West Valley City charter school late Monday.

Police say a speeding driver struck the American Preparatory Academy building on 3100 South just before 11 p.m., causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

Despite crews quickly extinguishing the blaze, the unidentified driver died on the scene.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on 3100 South, before it left the roadway, jumped the curb at the south side of the school, and hit the building.

Police share lates information on deadly crash below:

Police provide update following deadly fiery crash at American Preparatory Academy

Police said the charter school sustained limited, non-structural damage, allowing normal operations to continue on Tuesday.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

WVC Police

@WVCPD

Just before 11pm on 9/14/26, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash into American Preparatory Academy located at 3636 West 3100 South. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle engulfed in flames. West Valley City Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire. One person was found inside the vehicle dead. Witnesses told officers they saw the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on 3100 South. The vehicle left the roadway, jumped the curb at the south side of the school, and hit the building before catching fire.The deceased person inside the vehicle has not been identified at this time, and investigators are following up on this incident. Any updates will be posted here. The school was notified last night about the incident, and questions about any closures can be directed to American Preparatory Academy.