Families in Beaver are doing what they can for crews fighting Cottonwood Fire

BEAVER, Utah — As the Cottonwood Fire continues to grow and as weather conditions worsen, families in Beaver are doing what they can for the crews fighting to save their family cabins and more.

Jonathan Caldwell was on the corner outside of the elementary school in Beaver, offering to do free chiropractic adjustments for fire crews. He had lost his family cabin in the Cottonwood Fire, but still wants find ways to help the crews who fight to save others property.

“Im just trying to give back to the community and the firefighters, especially who have come in to help us out," he said.

Caldwell was notified his cabin was taken on Thursday morning, though the total number of cabins lost remains unconfirmed.

In a public meeting, officials like Great Basin Team 5 public information officer Alyssa Mason shared what the fire behavior was like and how it could change overnight.

“People have been doing this for a long time and they said that they have never seen anything like this before with how far and how fast it was going," said Mason.

With the situation worsening, Caldwell is just thankful everyone involved is just doing what they can.

“They are up there they see it, they live it, they see these structures be destroyed.. and they’ve given me hugs, put their arms around me.. and im grateful for their compassion," he said.