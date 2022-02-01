Cha-ching! Check to see if any of Utah's $66 million in 'lost money' is yours

SALT LAKE CITY — The first day of February is technically called "National Unclaimed Property Day," but it's really the day Utah residents strike gold in riches they never knew they had.

The Utah Treasury announced that the state's Unclaimed Property Division received $66.7 million lost property at the end of 2021, and they want to return it to its rightful owners.

According to Utah Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks, the lost property comes from sources likes dormant bank accounts that people forget, uncashed checks, contents from safety deposit boxes, overpaid medical bills and unpaid insurance benefits.

Utah Office of State Treasurer

Businesses that cannot find the individuals who are owned money send it to the state after three years.

“One in five Utahns has lost money, and they probably don't know it. I had no idea I had lost money until I became state treasurer and learned about an overpaid medical bill,” said Treasurer Oaks.

Utah residents who want to check if they're owed any money can CLICK HERE to find out.

Sometimes the state returns more than money, as art, photographs, military medals and collectible coins have also been reunited with their owners over the years.