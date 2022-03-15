Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chair found dumped in Great Salt Lake

Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 12:36:36-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As if the Great Salt Lake doesn't have enough to worry about with dangerously low water levels, a family visiting one of Utah's prized jewels found it damaged with furniture.

WATCH: Great Salt Lake and Lake Powell water levels still at record lows

The Herriman family was walking along the lake when it came across a living room chair sitting just a few feet from the shore, complete with cushions.

It's not known how the chair got there or how long it has been sitting in the lake. A landfill sits near the lake, but it would take a mighty gust of wind to blow a large chair such a great distance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere