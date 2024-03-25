Change demanded after mother riding electric scooter dies in Salt Lake City sidewalk crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a mother of five who died following an electric scooter crash in Salt Lake City is asking the city to do more to make the ride safe for others.

A memorial for Ashley Peck is currently set up outside the home of her cousin, Emilio Gonzalez.

"Ashley was someone who motivated everyone," said Gonzalez, "she motivated me to become the best person I could be. She helped me get through college and she was the person who told me to never give up on my dreams."

About 6 miles away, another memorial sits on a sidewalk near 450 South West Temple where Peck was riding the scooter Friday when her family says the 33-year-old hit a buckled part of the sidewalk.

"She flew 15 feet into the air and she hit her head. They did say she had extensive brain damage at the hospital and she had moments to live," explained Gonzalez.

The buckled section of sidewalk is now surrounded by cones, signs, as well as yellow tape, but Gonzalez says all the warning signs there now, weren't in place when the crash occurred.

"We did have family members go out to the scene a few hours after it did happen, there was no cones," he said, "there was no warning signs in place for that buckled sidewalk."

A spokesperson with Salt Lake City issued a statement about Peck's death.

"This is a tragic incident and the city is reviewing the circumstances related to the accident but can not comment further," the statement read.

City code prohibits any person using an electric scooter from riding on the sidewalk, with riders having to use a bike or travel lane; but Peck's family said following those rules is not always possible.

"We do follow the law and everything, but sometimes you have to make that small detour, you have to make that small detour, and we're deeply saddened that small detour took her entire life," Gonzalez said.

Peck left behind 5 children, her youngest just about 4 months old.

"They all realize that their mother is sleeping and she's gone to a wonderful place," her cousin said.

As the family looks to keep Ashley's memory alive, they want city officials to do more to keep roads and sidewalks safe.

"We want this to be preventive," added Gonzalez, "we don't want any more losses just for a scooter.

"It's a scooter and it was a great loss to us."

Since the fatal accident, Peck's family has created a GoFundMe page for her children.