Changes announced for upcoming LDS general conferences

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to upcoming general conferences Monday.

Starting in October, Saturday evening sessions will no longer be held. This will continue at all future general conferences, which are held each April and October.

The Saturday evening sessions were previously held for women in October and priesthood holders in April.

The church said the change was made because all general conference sessions are available to anyone.

In additions, church officials say the October 2021 general conference will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City, but will be closed to the public.