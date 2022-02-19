Charges dismissed against 'Real Housewives' star's son

SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors dismissed the criminal case against Robert Cosby Jr., the son of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby.

Court records show Salt Lake City prosecutors dropped the case on Friday citing witness issues. Robert Cosby Jr. was charged with unlawful sheltering of a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors. His mother, Mary, is facing similar charges and has a May trial date.

Robert Cosby Jr.'s attorney, Clayton Simms, told FOX 13 News the case stemmed from a girlfriend who had been over at the Cosby home and police got called.

"Robert Cosby, Jr.’s criminal case was dismissed today. He only hopes that the dismissal of his case gets the amount of attention his getting charged received," Simms said in a statement. "Most innocent people are eventually worn down by the system and take the prosecutor’s offer. Robert’s willingness to fight the case and maintain his innocence in the face of tempting favorable plea bargain is admirable. An innocent person should always fight for the truth. He’s thankful that his criminal case was dismissed."

Added Simms: "Dear Prosecutor and Police: Mr. Robert Cosby, Jr. will patiently wait for his apology letter."

Mary Cosby is the second cast member of the popular reality TV show to face criminal charges. Jen Shah is currently facing fraud charges in a case out of New York. (Simms, coincidentally, has been a member of Shah's legal defense team.)