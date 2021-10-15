'Real Housewives' star and her son appear in court

SALT LAKE CITY — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby and her son, Robert, made a brief appearance in court on Friday on misdemeanor charges.

The two are facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway, both class B misdemeanors. During a brief hearing before Salt Lake City Justice Court Judge Katherine Peters, attorneys for the Cosbys asked for the hearing to be continued until December.

Judge Peters granted it.

Both Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby have pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, the punishment would be a $1,380 fine.

Prosecutors have not elaborated on the nature of the case against the Cosbys, only leveling the charges for an incident in April.

"The charges sound sinister, but the reality of the situation is much different," Robert Cosby's lawyer, Clayton Simms, told FOX 13 on Friday. "It’s simply a case where Robert’s girlfriend’s mother didn’t want him hanging out, so she called the police. Rather than the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they’re turning into the relationship police. The basis of this case is just a misunderstanding. We think there’s absolutely no merit to the case."

Cosby is the second cast member of the Bravo TV "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" series to face criminal charges. Jen Shah is accused in a fraud case out of New York related to her marketing business.

Simms, coincidentally, is also on Shah's legal defense team. He represented Shah at her first court appearance after she was arrested by federal agents while the TV show was taping.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" documents the lives of six women, their friendships and feuds.