Charges filed against man accused of shooting his roommate in Park City

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Charges were formally filed Thursday in Summit County against a man who allegedly fatally shot his roommate, who also happened to be his tenant, earlier this month.

58-year-old James Kip Ramsdell was charged with one count of murder, a first degree felony, in connection with the death.

Ramsdell was arrested about a week ago in connection to the death of 50-year-old John Krieg, who was found laying outside with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials reported that three men, including Krieg and Ramsdell, had gotten into an argument while drinking. Ramsdell pulled a gun out, fatally shooting Krieg and also injuring his hand with an accidental shot.

Read - Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting in Summit County

In a press release Thursday, officials said Krieg was Ramsdell's roommate and tenant.

"If convicted, Murder carries a penalty of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison and the Firearms enhancement involves an additional minimum year in prison," the press release stated.

Ramsdell is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.

"The public should remember that these are allegations, and that Mr. Ramsdell is presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty in a court of law," the press release concludes.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information, call County officials at (435) 615-3601.