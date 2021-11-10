Charges filed in Gabby Ramos murder case

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 34, has been charged with several crimes including murder in the death of Gabby Ramos.

Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, also known as Radio DJ "Gabby Ramos," was shot and killed last month in her Taylorsville home.

On Tuesday, police obtained a warrant for her suspected killer and ex partner Burciaga-Perea.

The warrant is for the charges of criminal homicide, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child and aggravated assault.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News show that the alleged motive in the murder was jealousy and Castilla had previously broken off her relationship with Perea more than half a dozen times because of his alleged jealousy issues.

Detectives say right before the deadly shooting Perea had gone into Castilla's room to retrieve an engagement ring he had given her.

Court documents also revealed that detectives believe Burciaga-Perea has fled to Mexico.

The documents show that he shot Gabriela multiple times at close range. Then shot her again while she was lying on the floor in front of him. Immediately after killing Gabriela, Burciaga fled the scene and turned off his cellular phone.

When detectives tried to find Burciaga through his Facebook account they learned that his Facebook Messenger had last been accessed in Chihuahua, Mexico the day after Gabriela was killed.