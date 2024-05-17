Charges will not be filed against officers who shot veteran in crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges will not be filed against a pair of Taylorsville officers who shot and injured a veteran threatening them with a knife while experiencing a mental health crisis in 2023.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill shared the findings and result of an investigation on Friday after a man was shot and critically injured during an encounter with police.

Gill said there was sufficient evidence to suggest officers had reason to use deadly force on 35-year-old Alex Boren, a veteran, during the incident.

On March 18, 2023, officers responded to 4400 South and 2200 West on reports that Boren was experiencing a mental health crisis.

FOX 13 news previously reported that Boren was destroying property and causing self-inflicted wounds when officers arrived at the home.

Gill expanded that Boren was staying at the home of a friend at the time and the friend called for help.

Video presented by Gill Friday showed officers following a trail of blood through the home until they encountered Boren in a closet, covered with a sheet.

Despite commands from officers, Boren didn't respond and officers used a broom to uncover him from under the bedding.

That's when officers saw a knife with a 10-inch blade and tried to remove it from Boren's grasp, Gill explained.

"Mr. Boren quickly sat up, popping up from underneath the bedding and rushed towards the officers, who had quickly begun backing up and yelling commands," Gill said. "Mr. Boren grabbed the knife..."

As Boren stood up, three officers deployed various weapons, including a Taser, 40mm less-lethal weapon, and handgun. In total, three rounds were fired from the handgun, Gill explained.

After being shot, Boren fell back into the closet, but still wouldn't heed commands from officers, continuing to hold onto the knife.

Eventually, Boren sat up again and moved toward the officers again with the knife, which is when an officer shot him two more times with a handgun.

"About 30 seconds after the last shots fired, Mr. Boren threw the knife out of the closet and shouted 'Don't shoot me,'" Gill said.

That's when officers moved in, formulating a plan to pull him out of the closet and eventually handcuff him with the assistance of a Taser.

Medical aid was immediately rendered and he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds and self-inflicted injuries, Gill said.

Two involved officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Gill said now, more than a year later, Boren, who is a veteran, is getting resources and "thriving."

"This May is Mental Health Awareness Month and again this was a dynamic situation and I'm happy to say that Alex is doing well, he's getting the health and support he needs, he's thriving in mental health court and he's stabilized," Gill reported.

While officers will not be charged in the incident and Boren already pled to a destruction of property charge, Gill said the case highlights the mental health difficulties veterans can face.

"Alex's perception was there was somebody who was attacking him," Gill explained. "Alex's perception was he was fighting off somebody."

Gill called for more resources to be dedicated to mental health of veterans, saying "this is not where we should end up with those veterans."