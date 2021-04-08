Check to claim your piece of $52.1 million in lost Utah property

SALT LAKE CITY — A missing fortune could be yours, all it takes is a simple click to see if any of the newly announced $52.1 million in Utah lost property belongs to you.

Utah State Treasurer David Damschen announced Thursday the state's Unclaimed Property Division received $52.1 million in lost property at the end of 2020.

If you believe any of it is yours, CLICK HERE to find out.

The property comes from dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents and unpaid insurance benefits.

“We receive between $30 million and $60 million in new unclaimed property each year, so even if you have searched our online database for unclaimed property in the past, check again," said Damschen. "We might have received additional properties since you last visited our website.”

According to the Office of State Treasurer, when businesses owe money to an individual it cannot find, it sends those funds to the state after three years of non-contact.

While the unclaimed property is usually money, the office sometimes receives items such as coins, baseball cards, art and photographs.

“We have achieved a 19% average annual increase in the value of properties paid to rightful owners during the past 10 years with methods that are both high-tech and high-touch. We utilize claims processing technology and digital advertising to reach the greatest number of unclaimed property owners, while also implementing more personalized outreach and locating efforts to identify owners who might otherwise be missed,” Treasurer Damschen said.