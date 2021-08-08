Chemical explosion causes 'extensive' damage in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — Officials are shedding some light on what caused a loud explosion heard across the town of Nephi Saturday night.

The Nephi Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that someone was using hydrogen peroxide to bleach animal skulls, resulting in a chemical explosion.

Fortunately, nobody was injured. However, the fire department said the blast caused an "extensive" amount of property damage. It was not stated how extensive the damage was, but officials said it was a large volume of hydrogen peroxide.

"Please be careful with any chemical you have around your house," the fire department cautioned.