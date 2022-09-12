Watch Now
Chick-fil-a introduces 'Autumn Spice' milkshake initially tested in Salt Lake City in 2021

Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 12:56:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers, make room for another seasonal drink that took Salt Lake City by storm in 2021, Chick-fil-A's "Autumn Spice" milkshake.

The new flavor of milkshake is making its nationwide debut this year after being exclusively tested in Salt Lake City in 2021.

It's a treat that combines Chick-fil-A's "Icedream" dessert with cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. It's topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

"Autumn Spice" is the first new Chick-fil-A milkshake flavor available on a nationwide scale in four years.

Also returning to the Chick-fil-A menu this fall is the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich.

The meal includes a spicy grilled chicken patty, served on a toasted multigrain bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Customers can pair the sandwhich with a creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the heat and for added flavor, Chick-fil-A explained.

The new seasonal milkshake and the sandwich are available nationwide at participating restaurants from September 12 to November 12.

