Chick-fil-A testing out new Autumn Spice milkshake exclusively in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is getting a special treat this fall. Starting Sept. 27, a new Chick-fil-A seasonal Autumn Spice Milkshake will be available for a limited time at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Salt Lake City through Oct. 30, while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A said this milkshake is made with ice cream and rich flavors like cinnamon, cardamom and orange, as well as crunchy bits of speculoos cookies and topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

"What makes SLC the perfect city to test this milkshake? The answer is simple. Salt Lake City is home to some of the country’s most enthusiastic Chick-fil-A Milkshake connoisseurs," the chicken company said in a news release. "Salt Lake City’s milkshake expertise puts them in the unique position of being the only city in the country to taste test this new fall treat."

“We’re excited to offer guests more menu variety this year, and that includes testing out new fall flavors like the Autumn Spice Milkshake,” says Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “Our guests look forward to our seasonal milkshakes every year, and we’re excited to put Salt Lake City’s tastebuds to the test with this delicious blend of rich, autumn-inspired flavors.”

