Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Delta

Millard County Chronicle Progress
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 18:52:52-05

DELTA, Utah — A 12-year-old boy hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Delta has been airlifted to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the boy was with another child attempting to cross Main Street near 1150 East just before 3 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the boy was unconscious and had suffered serious injuries. The other child made it safely across the road.

Life Flight was called to transport the boy to the hospital.

The man driving the car that struck the child was not injured.

