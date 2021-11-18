Watch
Child among 2 killed in head-on collision in Provo

Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 18, 2021
PROVO, Utah — Two people were killed, including a child, following a head-on collision in Provo Thursday.

Provo police say the accident occurred at 613 West Lakeview Parkway when a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into another pickup truck.

The male killed was allegedly in the truck that crossed into traffic, while the child was with a woman in the other vehicle. The woman was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

