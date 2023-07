PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A young girl who fell off a lawn mower in Pleasant View suffered a critical injury after being struck by a blade Tuesday.

According to the Pleasant View Police Department, the 6-year-old girl was riding the lawn mower with her father at around 9:30 a.m. when she fell off and was struck by one of the mower blades.

The girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

