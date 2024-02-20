Child dies after explosion while lighting campfire with gasoline in Davis County

WEST POINT, Utah — A child has died after being severely burned in an accident involving a campfire in Davis County.

The North Davis Fire District said the incident occurred Monday around 4:30 p.m. near 940 North 5000 West in the town of West Point.

Officials said it appeared that the 12-year-old boy was pouring gasoline to try and start a campfire when it exploded, causing critical burns on about 50 percent of his body. He was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, but died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

The boy's mother was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital by ambulance with burns to the lower half of her body. The fire district said she was burned while trying to put out the fire and help her son.

A fire district spokesperson called it a "horrible tragedy" and said the community is "reeling" from the loss.