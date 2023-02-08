Child dies after falling from Stansbury Park school slide

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured earlier this week after falling off a Stansbury Park school slide has died of his injuries, officials said Wednesday.

Dallin Cunningham fell to the ground Monday morning while coming down the slide in the Rose Springs Elementary School playground. It's not known what led to the fall or how Cunningham landed, but the ground underneath the slide was made of bark, not concrete.

After falling from the slide, Cunningham was unconscious and needed life-saving measures from a responding deputy before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been created by a friend of the Cunningham family to help with medical and funeral costs.

"[Dallin] leaves behind a big hole in our hearts. He was a rambunctious little 8 year old boy who loved video games, Star Wars, acting in his sisters' home movies and board games. He made friends with everyone he met and was super outgoing. He loved everyone, but most especially his family and his Heavenly Father," the page reads.

The Tooele County School District also confirmed Cunningham's death, but offered no other immediate details.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student’s passing following the accident on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time," the district said in a statement.

