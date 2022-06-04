Child drowns in Ogden Country Club swimming pool

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A child died by drowning Friday evening at a swimming pool in the Ogden area.

According to South Ogden Police, witnesses called 911 around 6:20 p.m. to report that a 10-year-old girl was found underwater in the pool at the Ogden Golf and Country Club.

Bystanders pulled her from the water and began CPR until first responders arrived. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the drowning is underway, but police said there was "nothing suspicious" about it.

The girl's name has not been released.