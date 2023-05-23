Child struck by stray bullet at Spanish Fork daycare

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet while inside a Spanish Fork daycare.

Police say the child suffered a bullet wound to the head after Monday's incident, which occurred while they were playing inside a fenced area at the 2000 North 300 West location.

According to police, the child appeared to stumble after being struck and was bleeding from the face. The parents were notified and took the child to the hospital for treatment. Doctors were originally unable to locate the wound until a scan showed the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in the head.

Following original care at the first hospital, the child was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where they are in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident which took place near empty fields, where its believe the gunshot originated.

In a statement Tuesday, the Spanish Fork Police Department said "it appears this was a tragic accident."

