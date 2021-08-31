Child pulled unconscious from bathtub at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A one-year old child was pulled unconscious from the bathtub of a South Jordan home Tuesday after being found underwater.

The one-year-old girl and another child were in the bath with the mother present when the mother walked away for a brief time. When the woman returned, the child was underwater in the bathtub.

According to officials, the mother began CPR on the child until police and fire units responded to the home near 10200 South and 4800 West.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.