Children fall through ice at Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah — Three children were rescued after falling through the ice at Mantua Reservoir on Friday.

Adults were able to pull the children from the water after they had fallen into the freezing water during a school outing. One of the children was examined by fire crews, but was released after being checked out.

The ages of the children or what school they were with has not been released.

Brigham City Fire Marshall Michael Young said there were "quite a few" people on the reservoir during the incident and believes the ice was possibly weakened by holes drilled by fishermen.

Officials have placed signs around the reservoir warning of unsafe ice conditions.