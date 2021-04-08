'Choke Cherry Fire' in Iron Co. 40 percent contained

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A wildfire that started Monday afternoon in Iron County has burned about 660 acres near the Utah-Nevada border and is now 40 percent contained.

The "Choke Cherry Fire" started shortly before 3 p.m. Monday and has affected state, private and Bureau of Land Management lands, according to a news release from the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Officials also said it was caused by a burn pile that wasn’t "cold to the touch," which resulted in ashes being blown around by the wind.

The fire caused some local road closures and threatened five structures.

Red Flag fire conditions and drought-stressed Pinyon Juniper trees, grass and brush has led to fire behavior seen normally in July, the news release says.

According to Utah Fire Info, nine engines and two hand crews remain assigned to the fire and they continue to make great progress despite steep rocky terrain.