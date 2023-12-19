'Christmas Cow' auction in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — From time to time, if the Utah County Sheriff’s Office finds wandering livestock, and can’t locate the rightful owner, they’ll put them up for auction.

That’s the case now with a pair of beeves found in the Palmyra area near Spanish Fork.

The person who found them attempted to locate an owner and even contacted the Brand Inspectors but they couldn't find a brand or the owner of the cows.

The Sheriff’s office is calling it a “Christmas Cow Auction”and has named the cows “Merry” and “Noel.”

The auction begins Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and ends on Friday, December 29, 2023, at noon.

It is a sealed bid auction. Bids will be accepted in person or by mail at the Utah County Sheriff's Office located at 3075 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660, or at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter located at 582 West 3000 North, Spanish Fork, UT 84660.

All bids, including mailed bids, must be received before the auction ends Friday. Bids must be in sealed envelopes. Unsealed bids will not be accepted.

On your bid include the following information:



Your name

Your current phone number

Amount you are bidding

Which cow (or cows) you are bidding on. Remember to specify "Merry" (Cow A), or "Noel" (Cow B). If you are bidding on both cows, you must submit a separate bid for each cow, so two separate bids.



The winning bid is a binding contract to purchase the animal and payment will be to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

To see the cows before bidding, call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-798-5600 and ask to speak to a Deputy. Viewing the cows with a Deputy present is not allowed.