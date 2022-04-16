Pig, cow up for auction after being found wandering in Utah County

LEHI, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is selling two livestock animals that were recently found wandering around the county with no owner to be found.

There's a pig, who they named "The Fuzz," and a cow, "Reba."

The sheriff's office posted a notice on Friday that a silent auction for The Fuzz will open Saturday morning.

The pig is a male "white pig breed" and was found "running at large" in Lehi. The sheriff's office said he's been at their stockyard for over a week, and they still haven't found his owners.

Bids will be accepted until Monday, April 25.

The Fuzz isn't alone in his search for a new home; Last week, the sheriff's office announced that a female Hereford who has been dubbed "Reba" was also found "running at large" — this time, in the town of Benjamin.

Reba has now been under the care of the sheriff's office for over three weeks, and they said she appeared to have been on the loose for "quite some time" before she was found.

Bidding is already open for Reba. The auction closes Tuesday.

Interested buyers must send or deliver their bids in a sealed envelope to either of the following locations:

Utah County Sheriff's Office

3075 North Main Street Spanish Fork, UT 84660

South Utah Valley Animal Shelter

582 West 3000 North Spanish Fork, UT 84660.



The bid must include the bidder's name, phone number, and the amount they are bidding.

The sheriff's office added that the winning bid is "a binding contract to purchase" the animal.

Prospective bidders can even arrange to see either animal. To do so, they must call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970 to arrange a viewing appointment with a deputy.