Church gives inside look at Washington D.C. temple

WASHINGTON — With just weeks remaining until the end of its open house, new video shows inside the renovated Washington D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Closed in March 2018 to begin the renovations, the temple reopening was postponed due to the pandemic. The open house finally got underway in April, with the temple set to be rededicated on Aug. 14.

The video shared Tuesday by the church shows areas such as dressing rooms, bride's room, sealing room and initiatory area.

New plumbing, along with energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and lighting systems were updated in the temple that first opened in 1974.

The open house is set to close on June 11.