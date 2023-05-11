City leaders, residents make big push to bring Trader Joe's to Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah — There are four Trader Joe's stores in Utah, with most being in Salt Lake County, but a new campaign by one Utah city and its residents is trying to bring the popular grocery chain further North.

Kaysville City launched a website earlier this week in an effort to bring a Trader Joe's to the area, which would be the first in Davis County.

On the website, it states Kaysville is a "city with a charm unlike any other city it surrounds."

City leaders also believe Kaysville would be an ideal spot for the beloved grocery store chain because it's in the middle of Davis County, making it easily accessible to other surrounding cities.

The proposed location is in the space where "Bennion Crafts and Frame" used to sit, at 354 Main Street, which closed in 2022 after being open for more than two decades.

On Monday, the campaign launched in the city, with leaders, including the Mayor, congregating at Kaysville Creamery to share how residents could get involved with the initiative.

Ryan Tran

The city has a goal to send 100,000 location requests to Trader Joe's headquarters during the month of May, a move they hope will draw attention to the city and hopefully score them a store.

Earlier this year, the chain opened its fourth location in Draper complete with local artwork specific to the city and all the classic Trader Joe's goodies.

The Draper location joined three other stores in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Orem.