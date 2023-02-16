New Trader Joes in Draper set to open in March

DRAPER, Utah — About four months after it was announced Trader Joe's would be opening a new location in Draper, a grand opening date has been set for March.

You'll be able to grab all of your favorite Trader Joe's products at the newest location beginning March 3.

The new store is located at 11479 South State Street and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

For the grand opening, the Draper store team will host a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting before doors are opened to customers for the first time.

Inside the store, featured artwork will highlight the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, a popular outdoor feature in Draper, as well as Draper City park and the Tree of Life, which is a holiday tradition many people enjoy in December.

Trader Joe's leaders say hiring efforts are still underway for the new location and interested applicants can visit their website to check out opportunities.

The Draper location is the fourth store in Utah, and the third in Salt Lake County.