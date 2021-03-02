Clark Planetarium reopens in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium reopened its doors Tuesday, months after it was closed due to the pandemic.

Guests are now welcome inside the planetarium to check out exhibits and shows inside the facility's theaters. COVID-19 protocols remain in place and visitors must wear masks and remain socially-distanced.

"We welcome you back to space!" said Director Lindsie Smith.

The planetarium is set to open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., although guests will need to reserve space ahead of time as walk-in visitors are not being allowed inside.

While the planetarium remained open last summer, officials closed the attraction on Nov. 23 because of rising COVID-19 cases in the fall. Since then, Clark Planetarium had remained a virtual-only experience until Tuesday.

That all changed Tuesday morning when guests once again walked through the doors to enjoy one of Utah's most popular attractions.

"Seeing our guests back here in the building. Kids, families, adults, getting excited about space and science, it means we get to deliver our mission," said Smith.