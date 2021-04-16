Classic cars to be showcased this weekend in Provo

PROVO, Utah — It will be a classic car enthusiasts dream in Provo this weekend as a collection of rare automobiles will be showcased for free to the public.

The Lazarus Collection will feature several cars at its new permanent location at Specter Design at the Provo Towne Centre Mall. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Saturday and Sunday, the cars will be lined up to view in the parking lot.

Lazarus Collection 1959 Austin-Healey Sprite MKI Convertible

Some of the cars include a 1959 Austin Healey Sprite, 1970 Triumph GT6+, 1967 Triumph TR4A and 1967 Lotus Elan Coupe.

At 6 p.m. on both days, a "sunset drive" will take place with the cars traveling throughout the city.

Lazarus Collection 1966 Lotus Elan Coupe

Car owners looking to showcase their rare vehicles are encouraged to bring them to the show and participate in the "sunset drive."