Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Classic cars to be showcased this weekend in Provo

items.[0].image.alt
Lazarus Collection
Lazarus Collection.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:09:04-04

PROVO, Utah — It will be a classic car enthusiasts dream in Provo this weekend as a collection of rare automobiles will be showcased for free to the public.

The Lazarus Collection will feature several cars at its new permanent location at Specter Design at the Provo Towne Centre Mall. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Saturday and Sunday, the cars will be lined up to view in the parking lot.

car1.jpg
1959 Austin-Healey Sprite MKI Convertible

Some of the cars include a 1959 Austin Healey Sprite, 1970 Triumph GT6+, 1967 Triumph TR4A and 1967 Lotus Elan Coupe.

At 6 p.m. on both days, a "sunset drive" will take place with the cars traveling throughout the city.

1966 Lotus Elan Coupe
1966 Lotus Elan Coupe

Car owners looking to showcase their rare vehicles are encouraged to bring them to the show and participate in the "sunset drive."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere