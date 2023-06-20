Clean Air Challenge kicks off to encourage Utahns to help improve air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah often has some of the worst air quality in the nation, so to help improve it, the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah Clean Air Partnership and TravelWise kicked off the 14th Annual Clear the Air Challenge on Tuesday.

Primarily, the month-long Challenge seeks to encourage Utahns to reduce vehicle emissions by finding alternatives to driving alone.

READ: Report says Utah air quality is among the worst for ozone and particulate pollution

“We are excited to launch the Clear the Air Challenge again this year to keep air quality front and center for our communities,” said Gary Hoogeveen, Chair of the Salt Lake Chamber and President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power.

“No solution is perfect for maintaining clean air, but we know practical actions exist that can yield significant outcomes.”

Nearly half of the pollutants that contribute to Utah's poor air quality can be attributed to transportation emissions.

Challenge participants are encouraged to carpool, use public transit, telework, bike, walk, or use scooters to reduce emissions.

Since the Challenge started in 2009, participants have helped improve Utah’s air quality by eliminating more than 1.3 million trips, saving more than 20 million miles, and reducing emissions by more than 6,700 tons.

"The Challenge plays a key role in helping businesses and individuals understand the significant impact their actions can have in clearing our air . . . (embracing) behavioral shifts, not just during the Challenge, but throughout the year," said UCAIR Executive Director Kim Frost.

How to Participate:

