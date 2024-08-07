Clearfield Job Corps students concerned with conditions at dormitory

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield Job Corps student is speaking out about the allegedly filthy conditions she and other students are currently living in at one of the dorms.

Santana Villalobos says Clearfield Job Corps has been a place of opportunity for her. adding that her life wasn't going in the direction she wanted before a family member told her about the group.

"I said, 'Ok I'll try it out,' and here I am and I'm almost getting my CNA license," she shared.

The dorms Villalobos used to live in at the center felt like home to her, but then she and some others had to move, at least temporarily, after the HVAC system at their dorm broke. But Santana saID the cooler space they moved into came with problems.

"I got into my room and I had to clean some feces off my toilet, like urine and feces," Villalobos claimedd.

Photos shared by Villalobos showed the conditions she claims students in her dorm hall are living in. She added that students found a bloody used needle in a room, stains on beds, moldy sandwiches, and more.

Villalobos says she was told students would be in the temporary housing for two week, but she believes any time in these conditions is unacceptable.

"I didn't get much sleep, not any sleep actually, no one's been getting much sleep because of the new surroundings," Villalobos said.

FOX 13 News reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as Management and Training Corporation, the contractor that operates the facility on behalf of the Department of Labor.

In response to the HVAC issue that led to the students moving, an spokesperson for the Labor Department said, "We are aware of the situation involving the HVAC system at the Clearfield Job Corps Center, which is operated by a contractor to the U.S. Department of Labor. Approximately one-third of the students residing at the center were impacted by the HVAC issue in their dormitory. Upon learning of the situation, the Department instructed the contractor to take immediate action to resolve the issue. The Department of Labor remains committed to providing a healthy and productive learning environment for students."

Management and Training Corporation said staff have been working hard to find a solution to keep students comfortable and cool.

In a statement, they said in part:

"Some students have been transferred to other dorms where the A/C is working, hotels, or their homes in the meantime. We are working to fix the units and get students back on campus as soon as possible. Our goal is to have the affected units back online as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"In response to the allegation of unsanitary and unlivable conditions, we have had multiple meetings over the last few days with students, staff, and the Department of Labor (DOL), which administers the Job Corps program. Our expectation for room cleanliness and maintenance is top priority. Our staff and maintenance teams work hard to keep up with the daily use of the classrooms, training areas, cafeteria, and living spaces. If there is something that needs attention, we work hard to address it as soon as possible. Our initial inspection has not turned up any significant issues, but we are now touring the center room by room to make sure we didn’t miss anything. If there are any issues, they will be dealt with immediately. We take the safety of our campus seriously and our team will continue to monitor the students’ living arrangements to make sure they are clean and safe."

Management and Training Corporation confirmed to FOX 13 News Wednesday that the Clearfield Job Corps Center Director is taking a leave of absence, but did not disclose why.

Santana would like to stay at Clearfield Job Corps and finish her trade, but she wants to see her current living space cleaned up.

"I was taught to stand up for myself, even though I didn't do it when I was younger," she said. "Seeing these conditions. it's just not right."