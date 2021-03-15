Clearfield man arrested for non-fatal shooting at party

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding another man at a party in Clearfield.

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 500 West and 150 North. They arrived and found a party being held at a house with an estimated 50-75 people, many of whom fled on foot or in vehicles.

Police found a 20-year-old man about to leave in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound on his arm. He was bleeding heavily and was taken to the hospital. He has since been treated and released.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified 21-year-old Michael Hernandez as the suspected shooter.

Hernandez, of Clearfield, was taken into custody and interviewed. He admitted that he got in a fight with some others at the party and fired a gun, police say. They then obtained a search warrant for the home and seized evidence, including the firearm they believe Hernandez used.

He faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.