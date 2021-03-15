Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clearfield man arrested for non-fatal shooting at party

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
File photo: Handgun
File photo: Handgun pistol gun bullets stock generic image
Posted at 7:59 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 21:59:19-04

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding another man at a party in Clearfield.

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 500 West and 150 North. They arrived and found a party being held at a house with an estimated 50-75 people, many of whom fled on foot or in vehicles.

Police found a 20-year-old man about to leave in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound on his arm. He was bleeding heavily and was taken to the hospital. He has since been treated and released.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified 21-year-old Michael Hernandez as the suspected shooter.

Hernandez, of Clearfield, was taken into custody and interviewed. He admitted that he got in a fight with some others at the party and fired a gun, police say. They then obtained a search warrant for the home and seized evidence, including the firearm they believe Hernandez used.

He faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere