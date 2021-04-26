Watch
Clearfield man deliberately set mobile home on fire, police say

Posted at 12:39 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 02:53:34-04

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man set his own mobile home on fire Sunday evening in an effort to get attention, Clearfield Police say.

Around 7:15 p.m., North Davis Fire Department crews responded to a trailer near 400 N. 1300 West on reports of a fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and damage to other nearby structures was limited to exterior-only damage to one neighboring trailer. The trailer that initially caught fire was severely burned.

Clearfield trailer fire set deliberately, police say

Police then talked to the homeowner, who was also the person who called 911 to report the fire.

After speaking with 29-year-old Jordan Berghout, police say he admitted to intentionally set the trailer on fire "to get attention after experiencing relationship issues."

Police say Berghout will likely face arson-related charges.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics, Clinton Fire Department, Hill Air Force Base Fire Department and Layton Fire Department also assisted in the emergency response.

