Clearfield party store closing after over 40 years of business

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield party business is closing its doors after over 40 years of being the community's go-to spot for party decorations.

Out of Fundaze's many years of doing business, Pam and John Bradley have been owners for 18 of them. According to them the main reasons to close its doors have to do with rising supply costs, among other things.

"I knew that this was a business that had been here for 42 years and a big part of the community and knew it was going to be really hard, but I really feel it's the best with the way things are nowadays," said Pat Bradley.

Former employees and customers are also disappointed by the store's decision to close, but they understand it.

"It's a huge bummer this has been such a huge asset, like supporting local, and having that connection and being able to come in and physically touch things and knowing that's going away is pretty sad," said Summer Rollins, a former employee turned customer.

Although the Bradleys are sad to leave this chapter behind, they are grateful for the relationships they've developed over the years.

"I have some customers that have come in for their daughter's birthday when they were little and now, we're to the point where they're getting married and having baby showers," remarked Pam Bradley.

The community also expressed their gratitude for Fundaze.

"They really do treat you like family here," said Vanessa Jones, an employee of Fundaze for 10 years.

John says he's calculated that over the years Fundaze has given about 80 people their first jobs.

"It was really the best part of my life to work with them," recalled Rollins.

The Bradleys hope after their business is gone, that people will remember to throw parties and support their local businesses.

"I hope we have put the fun in people's days," said John Bradley.

If you want to support a local business or you need a last-minute Halloween costume, Fundaze will be open until November 5.