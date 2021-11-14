Clearfield Police looking for 'endangered' runaway 10-year-old

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police in Clearfield are asking the public to help them find a boy who ran away from home Saturday.

Jaiden Gardner, 10, was last seen Saturday afternoon at his home on the west side of town before running away. He was wearing black pants and a black Adidas shirt.

Police are concerned for his safety and are considering him "endangered" due to his age and comments he's made about suicide.

He is 5'0", weighs 60 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department at 801-525-2806.

Please help us locate Jaiden Gardner who ran away from his home in the west end of Clearfield CIty earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nRehZZlsBG — Clearfield PD, Utah (@ClearfieldPD) November 14, 2021

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is always help. Call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline is free and available 24/7.

Help is also available online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org