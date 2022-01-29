Watch
Clearfield police looking for missing, at-risk 12-year-old

Clearfield City Police Department
Missing: 12-year-old Truman Jackson Mayer
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 28, 2022
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy who is missing Friday evening.

Clearfield City Police say Truman Jackson Mayer was last seen Friday around 1:30 p.m. in a residential area near 300 North and 1200 West. Officials classified this as a "runaway juvenile" case.

Mayer was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and was carrying a red bag when he was last seen.

He is described as Hispanic, 5'0" tall, weighing 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is considered endangered or at-risk due to his age.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at (801) 525-2806. The case number is 22-982.

