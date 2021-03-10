Clearfield Police locate missing at-risk teen safe

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield police say they have located a missing at-risk teen who they believed may have been traveling to California.

Angeline Vasquez, 17, was last seen Tuesday wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, although officials did not release where she was seen. Police report she has health concerns which require medication.

She was found Wednesday evening and is reported to be safe.

Police thought Vasquez may be traveling with two other missing juveniles from Montana in a 2006 green Chrysler van with Montana license plate 277173C. The status of the other two missing juveniles was not made immediately available.

According to police, Vasquez is five-foot, six-inches tall and weights 150 pounds. She has long hair dyed blond with blue streaks.