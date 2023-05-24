Watch Now
Climber killed after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Posted at 5:18 PM, May 24, 2023
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A climber was killed Wednesday afternoon after falling about 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police say the 26-year-old man was climbing "Outside Corner" when he fell. Although the cause of the accident is not known, a police spokesperson said the unidentified climber was properly equipped.

The climber's girlfriend made a frantic call to police, alerting them of the fall. However, when crews arrived, the man was already deceased.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews, as well as a Department of Public Safety helicopter were used in the rescue attempt.

"Outside Corner is a great and varied half-day climb, with a super quick approach, comfy belays, and a straightforward descent. The route goes up an imposing arête and is easily seen as you drive up Big Cottonwood road," according to climbing website gearlooptopo.com.

