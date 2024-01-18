Close calls serve as stern warnings before heading out on Utah ice

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah has seen close calls involving pets and people falling into icy bodies of water, it's a good reminder to be especially cautious on ice, considering the warm start to the season.

On Sunday, a dog fell into a pond in Davis County that had partially frozen over at a Clearfield Park.

Luckily, firefighters were able to use a rope and a special suit to get the dog out of the water and to safety.

Then, on Tuesday, an ice fisherman fell into the icy waters of Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County. A person accompanying the ice fisherman was able to pull their friend to safety in a nearby tent and search and rescuers later assisted the pair in getting off the ice.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue

At Echo State Park, the "Quadfishathon," which hosts four separate fishing tournaments through January and February, was completely canceled due to "less than ideal ice conditions," organizers reported.

Saying refunds would be issued, Echo State Park said in part, "The safety of our participants is our top priority, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved."

The incidents serve as a stark reminder that though cold temperatures are currently sweeping through Utah, weather conditions at the beginning of the season were warmer than average.

Steve Gorrell with the Utah County Search and Rescue reminded recreators to check for the thickness of the ice before heading out onto the water.

"Generally you need to see how thick the ice is," Gorrell said. "Three inches or less ice thickness it's not safe for even a person to walk on."

Ice should be at least four inches thick before heading out and at least five inches for heavy equipment such as an ATV.

"It's really important that the ice quality be what we call, 'clear ice,' that's the hardest ice," Gorrell explained.

Thawed, foggy or snow-covered ice doesn't count toward the overall thickness measurement.

Gorrell also suggested testing the ice quality and thickness in a few different areas as it can vary throughout a body of water.